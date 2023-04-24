Man hospitalized after being pulled from Scottsdale house fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A man has been taken to the hospital after he was pulled from a house fire in Scottsdale on April 24.
The fire happened near Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive.
"Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire crews rescue a 80 year old male from house fire," Scottsdale Fire tweeted. "He is being treated and transported to a local burn unit with life threatening injuries."
The man's wife was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire has been extinguished, and its cause is under investigation.
Area where the fire happened: