Man hospitalized after being pulled from Scottsdale house fire

A man has been taken to the hospital after he was pulled from a house fire in Scottsdale on April 24.

The fire happened near Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive.

"Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire crews rescue a 80 year old male from house fire," Scottsdale Fire tweeted. "He is being treated and transported to a local burn unit with life threatening injuries."

The man's wife was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has been extinguished, and its cause is under investigation.

