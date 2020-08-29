Expand / Collapse search
Man injured after crashing small plane on Arizona highway near Grand Canyon

Published 
Coconino County
Associated Press
article

Photo: Coconino County Sheriff's Office

TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) - The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old man was injured when the engine on the small plane he was flying died, causing him to crash on a highway near the entrance to the Grand Canyon.

The injured pilot was identified as 24-year-old Andrew Dutzy, and the crash briefly blocked traffic on Highway 64 near milepost 236, between the southern entrance to the Grand Canyon and Tusayan.

The sheriff’s office says the man suffered neck and back injuries after crashing into a light pole while trying to land on the highway, which caused the plane to crash and flip over. The plane temporarily blocked traffic on the highway.

The man works for a skydiving company that operates out of the Grand Canyon airport.

There were no other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

