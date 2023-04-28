Man seriously injured after he was shot by his girlfriend: Tempe PD

Officials with the Tempe Police Department say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot by his girlfriend.

The shooting, according to police, happened in a neighborhood west of Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive. Investigators say officers responded to the house at around 2:40 p.m., and based on a preliminary investigation, a domestic violence incident turned physical, which ultimately ended with the female shooting her boyfriend.

"The female left the scene and called 911 to inform [police] of the incident," read a portion of the statement.

The shooting happened near Marcos De Niza High School, whuich was placed pn lockdown for a short time. The lockdown has been lifted.

An investigation is ongoing, and officials have not released the identities of either party involved in the shooting.

This is the second shooting involving a couple in the Phoenix area on April 28. Earlier in the day, officers in Buckeye responded to a home near Verrado Way and Eastview Way, where a woman shot her husband multiple times following an argument, while kids were inside the home.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Where the shooting happened