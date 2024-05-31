Man set his grandmother's south Phoenix house on fire while she was inside, court documents say

A man accused of arson reportedly set his grandmother's south Phoenix house on fire while she was still inside.

According to court documents, Frederick Garnes, 30, went to the house near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road after being released from a mental hospital on May 28.

Garnes' grandmother reportedly told police she let her grandson inside to collect his things and take a shower. When she went to check that the front door was locked, she reportedly heard an explosion and fire alarms going off in the house.

She then found a large fire burning inside the bedroom where Garnes was staying. The woman made it out of the home safely.

Investigators say they found a pile of clothes that smelled like gasoline and burn marks in a corner of the room.

Garnes was found in a nearby neighborhood and detained. He was hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries before being booked into jail, police said.

Garnes is being held on a $50,000 bond.

