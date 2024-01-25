Man shot by homeowner while trying to force his way into Phoenix home: PD

A man who tried to force entry into a Phoenix home had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting, according to Phoenix police officials.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of 5th Avenue and Lynwood Street.

"Information gathered indicated that an adult male was attempting to force entry into a home when the homeowner shot the man," read a portion of the statement.

The suspect, detectives say, ran from the home on foot, and was later found in the area of 7th Avenue and Lynwood. The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say no others were injured as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Where the shooting happened