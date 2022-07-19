Man shot in Laveen neighborhood, police say

A man is expected to be OK after being shot during the early-morning hours of July 19 in a Laveen neighborhood.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

No details on what led up to the shooting were released, but police did say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A second person was hurt, however, that injury was not from gunfire.

It's unknown if there are any outstanding suspects in connection to the shooting.

No further details were released.

