Man shot in Laveen neighborhood, police say
LAVEEN, Ariz. - A man is expected to be OK after being shot during the early-morning hours of July 19 in a Laveen neighborhood.
According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.
No details on what led up to the shooting were released, but police did say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A second person was hurt, however, that injury was not from gunfire.
It's unknown if there are any outstanding suspects in connection to the shooting.
No further details were released.