Man shot, killed after firing at officers in Safford: DPS

A man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly opened fire at officers Sunday afternoon in Safford.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened just on May 29 after 3:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 191.

"Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff's Office deputies and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper returned fire at a male subject in Safford," DPS said in a statement.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

No officers were hurt.

DPS says they will conduct the investigation into the shooting.