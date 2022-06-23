Man shot, killed on I-10 bridge in central Phoenix

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed on a footbridge over Interstate 10 in central Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. on June 23 near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street.

Witnesses discovered that a man in his 30s had been shot on a pedestrian footbridge that overlooks the I-10 freeway.

The victim, who was not identified, died from his injuries at the scene.

Detectives are still talking to witnesses to figure out what happened.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

