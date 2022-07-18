Man shot, killed in Casa Grande; suspect vehicle sought

Police are searching for a vehicle in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Casa Grande.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 5:30 a.m. on July 18 near French and Ocotillo Streets and found 35-year-old Benjamin Harmer, who had been shot.

Harmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a gold, late-90s-to-early-2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban was spotted heading westbound after the shooting.

There is currently no description of the suspect and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Nick Elliott at 520-421-8711, ext. 6562, or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov.