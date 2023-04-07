Man shot multiple times outside Glendale smoke shop

Glendale detectives are investigating after a man was shot multiple times outside a smoke shop late Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at 11:45 p.m. at a strip mall near 65th Avenue and Glendale.

The owner of Smoke Casa told FOX 10 that there had been some sort of struggle inside the store between an employee and another man.

The employee had followed the man out of the shop, and that's when the shooting took place, according to the owner. It's not clear who pulled the trigger.

The victim was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Location of the smoke shop: