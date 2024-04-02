Man sought in deadly stabbing of his brother: Phoenix Police

A man died at the hospital after being stabbed at a Phoenix apartment complex and police say the suspect is the victim's brother.

Phoenix Police say officers on April 1 responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex near 19th and Maryland Avenues.

Once at the scene, officers found 34-year-old Tahj McGilberry outside an apartment with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Detectives responded to assume the investigation. Based on the details known at this time, it is believed Jimmy McGilberry stabbed his brother, Tahj McGilberry, during a fight inside the apartment," police said.

Police ask anyone with information on Jimmy's whereabouts to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the stabbing happened