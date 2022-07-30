Man stabbed at ASU's Tempe campus, suspects caught

Police have arrested two suspects who reportedly stabbed a man near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe on Friday night.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ASU Police say he was involved in a fight with two people near the Design Annex at 11:45 p.m. on July 29 when the stabbing happened.

The suspects, who were last seen fleeing westbound, were caught Saturday morning. No names were released.

Police say none of the people involved are affiliated with the university.

