Burglary suspect wanted after tools, equipment stolen from Phoenix home

Phoenix police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly stole tools and other equipment from the backyard of a north Phoenix home in May.

On May 2, the suspect was caught on camera at 11:36 p.m. entering a workshop area in the back of a house near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

He was described as a white male wearing black pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines