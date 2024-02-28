Man stabbed multiple times at Phoenix apartments, suspect sought

A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed multiple times at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix Police say the incident happened just after midnight on Feb. 28 near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Map of where the stabbing happened