Man, teen girl hospitalized following motorcycle crash: Peoria PD
PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials with the Peoria Police Department say two people have been taken to the hospital, following a crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash, according to a brief statement by Peoria Police officials, happened in the area of Mariners Way and Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive.
Officials said an adult male suffered life-threatening injuries, while a juvenile female suffered minor injuries.
"It is unknown currently if impairment or speed are factors in this collision," read a portion of the brief statement.
Both people, according to police, were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.