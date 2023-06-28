Expand / Collapse search
Man, teen girl hospitalized following motorcycle crash: Peoria PD

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 9:33PM
Peoria
FOX 10 Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials with the Peoria Police Department say two people have been taken to the hospital, following a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash, according to a brief statement by Peoria Police officials, happened in the area of Mariners Way and Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive.

Officials said an adult male suffered life-threatening injuries, while a juvenile female suffered minor injuries.

"It is unknown currently if impairment or speed are factors in this collision," read a portion of the brief statement.

Both people, according to police, were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

