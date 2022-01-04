Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Glendale apartment complex, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on the night of Jan. 4.
According to a brief statement, officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The man was found by officers at the scene, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing, according to police officials.
