Man who drowned near Roosevelt Lake identified by Gila County Sheriff's Office

Officials in Gila County have released details of a drowning that happened on Sept. 14.

According to a statement released by the Gila County Sheriff's Office, crews were called to the Roosevelt Lake area at around 3:28 p.m. for a possible drowning at the Salt River near the Diversion Dame Intake area.

Officials say deputies and detectives, along with fire crews, dive teams, and swift water teams, responded to the scene, and a man, identified as 19-year-old Gabrial Carl Monroe Fletcher of Globe, was recovered from the river and pronounced dead at around 4:37 p.m.

The victim's next of kin, according to officials, has been notified.