Man, woman found dead at South Phoenix apartment complex: PD

Phoenix Police officials say two people were found dead inside an apartment on July 3.

The discovery was made in the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road. Officers responded to the apartment complex at around 11:45 a.m., after apartment employees entered the unit and found the bodies.

Police describe the two as an adult man and an adult woman.

"Due to circumstances at the scene, detectives were unable to determine is the deceased suffered trauma prior to their death," read a portion of the brief statement. "This case is pending results from the medical examiner and the identification of the victims."

Officials say a death investigation remains ongoing.

Incident Scene