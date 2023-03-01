Man's body found near I-10 on-ramp, DPS says

Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found on March 1 near Interstate 10 in the west Valley.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the body was found by an Arizona Department of Transportation contractor who was cleaning the area near the westbound on-ramp to I-10 at Watson Road.

The on-ramp is closed due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

