Many getting out of their homes and enjoying Glendale Glitters

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the West Valley as Glendale Glitters dazzles downtown, spanning 16 blocks with more than a million twinkling lights.

There are cookies, hot chocolate and toys in nearly every store, but Glendale Glitters is not as flashy an event as it usually is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There aren’t as many vendors on the street, but the streets are full of people getting out of their homes for some holiday magic. Compared to previous years however, many say this is nothing compared to the usual crowds.

The toned-down event is taking a toll on nearby businesses that normally rake in the customers this time of year.

Denise Quintana owns Coyote Oaties Cookies right in the heart of downtown, and says, "I do believe people still want somewhere to go spreading the holiday cheer and the lights."

While there may not be a ton of people, Quintana says especially during this year, any amount of holiday business is helpful.

Glendale Glitters runs through Jan. 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. and is free for all ages.

