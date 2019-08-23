Maricopa Co. Health officials: Measles exposure at Sky Harbor, Arizona Grand Hotel

article

Officials with Maricopa County Department of Public Health say a teenage international traveler to Arizona has tested positive for measles, and may have exposed others to measles at two locations in Arizona.

In a statement, officials said the teen was competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship at the Arizona Grand Resort from August 9 to August 11. The teen was also at Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 2, between 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on August 11.

Health officials did not say whether the teen who tested positive for measles was vaccinated against the disease.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine with Maricopa County Public Health says measles is highly contagious and can expose individuals up to two hours after an infected person has left the room. Officials are asking for people to monitor for measles for 21 days after exposure.

"If you haven't developed symptoms by September 2, you are in the clear," Sunenshine said, in the statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus, and symptoms can include high fever that can spike to over 104°F, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. The rash appears three to five days after the first symptoms.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Measles information

