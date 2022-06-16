Maricopa County heat deaths on the rise as blistering summer temperatures persist

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Maricopa County heat deaths on the rise as blistering summer temperatures persist

FOX 10 Phoenix

Maricopa County on track to beat last year's heat death record

FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

PHOENIX - The largest county in Arizona is on track to beat last year's record of 338 heat-associated deaths as dangerously hot temperatures persist in the state.

Last year, 75% of those deaths were outdoors. Temperatures can reach as high as 158 degrees on Phoenix sidewalks.

"We have broken the heat death record every single year, we have to do more, we have to have urgency," said community advocate Stacey Champion. "We have to view all of these people as human beings who should not have to die because there isn’t someplace safe for them to go."

Advocates are pushing for more cooling solutions for the nearly 1,000 people living in "the zone," a homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix.

So far this year, four people in Maricopa County have been confirmed to have died from the heat, and 44 other deaths are being investigated as heat-related. This number is nearly three times higher than this time last year.

"We know that the risk of heat associated death, is particularly high in that population, 200 to 300 higher than the rest of the population," said David Hondula, director of the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation Director for the city of Phoenix. "So our investments there we know are going to bring the greatest public health benefits."

A 200-bed shelter just opened up in central Phoenix, but many on the streets don't want to go there.

"There’s a lot of people there that have mental problems, that are elderly. they are really struggling, they don’t have the ability to get jobs - and if they’re staying outside that will definitely kill them," said Kurt Forbis, who is currently staying at the new Phoenix shelter.

Forbis says the shelter is not at full capacity. As for why people don't want to come seek shelter, he says it's because of rules.

"Some of them treat it like a jail situation," he said. "It’s not a jail situation, you’re blessed to be there."

The city does provide free rides to cooling centers and have deployed several employees to the streets to hand out water, hats and cooling towels.

Heat relief stations activated amid Excessive Heat Warning

The Salvation Army will activate several heat relief stations in the Valley on June 16 amid an Excessive Heat Warning that spans 10 counties in Arizona.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside 


 


 