Maricopa County implements safety measures at the polls for Arizona's primary election

With the state's primary election on August 4, Maricopa County is getting their vote centers ready. And with the threat of COVID-19, that means plenty of emphasis on safety.

“When people come to the vote centers, they should expect to see places that are large enough to be able to practice physical distancing,” said Erika Flores, Maricopa County's Deputy Director of Communications for the 2020 election.

On July 31, they were marking the space off between voting machines.

The county has nearly 100 vote anywhere centers slated to be open on Tuesday, meaning voters can go to any one of them to cast their ballots.

“Poll workers will be wearing face masks, face shields, gloves, and they will also have gloves and masks available for voters,” said Flores.

The masks will be available for voters showing up in person, but the rules for masks might come as a surprise.

“So we cannot turn a voter away, so masks will not be mandatory, but we are recommending all voters wear masks. If any voter does arrive and is not able to wear a mask because we do know some people with conditions might not be able to wear a mask, we do have poll workers that will be disinfecting all of the touch surfaces," explained Flores.

