Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:18 PM MST until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Maricopa County implements safety measures at the polls for Arizona's primary election

By
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix

Maricopa County elections officials implement safety measures at the polls as primary approaches

The primary election is taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOENIX - With the state's primary election on August 4, Maricopa County is getting their vote centers ready. And with the threat of COVID-19, that means plenty of emphasis on safety.

“When people come to the vote centers, they should expect to see places that are large enough to be able to practice physical distancing,” said Erika Flores, Maricopa County's Deputy Director of Communications for the 2020 election.

On July 31, they were marking the space off between voting machines.

The county has nearly 100 vote anywhere centers slated to be open on Tuesday, meaning voters can go to any one of them to cast their ballots.

“Poll workers will be wearing face masks, face shields, gloves, and they will also have gloves and masks available for voters,” said Flores.

The masks will be available for voters showing up in person, but the rules for masks might come as a surprise.

“So we cannot turn a voter away, so masks will not be mandatory, but we are recommending all voters wear masks. If any voter does arrive and is not able to wear a mask because we do know some people with conditions might not be able to wear a mask, we do have poll workers that will be disinfecting all of the touch surfaces," explained Flores.

At 9PM: Hear from elections officials on the effect and safeness of mail-in voting in Arizona.

Online: 

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona Primary election
slideshow

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona Primary election

Early voting for the primary election started on July 8 when ballots were mailed to voters on the Permanent Early Voting List, voters who requested a ballot-by-mail and in-person early voting at county recorders' offices and other designated early voting locations.

Maricopa County election workers help to make 2020 election safe during COVID-19 pandemic
slideshow

Maricopa County election workers help to make 2020 election safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Maricopa County elections employees are working to make sure the voting process is safe for voters during the coronavirus pandemic.