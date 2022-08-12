Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:15 AM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:30 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Maricopa County seeks sanctions against lawyers for Lake, Finchem

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Election
FOX 10 Phoenix

Maricopa County seeking sanctions against lawyers for Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

PHOENIX - Attorneys for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are seeking sanctions against lawyers representing GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, over what county lawyers claim are "false and misleading statements" about election procedures.

The county is seeking legal fees from the candidates' attorneys. Lawyers for Maricopa County say the two alleged, "Arizona does not use paper ballots, test its tabulations machines, or audit election results."

The complaint also says the plaintiffs and their counsel have shown "doubts about the reliability and trustworthiness of elections for their own financial and political benefit."

FOX 10 has reached out to the parties involved for comment, however, we have not yet heard back.

Lake won the Republican gubernatorial primary and will face off against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the November general election.

Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. He will go up against Democrat Adrian Fontes in November.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Arizona Gov. Ducey calls for unification of Republicans heading into General Election

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a series of tweets that Republicans in the state must unite behind the newly named GOP nominees heading into the November election to "ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity."


 