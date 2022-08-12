Maricopa County seeks sanctions against lawyers for Lake, Finchem

Attorneys for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are seeking sanctions against lawyers representing GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, over what county lawyers claim are "false and misleading statements" about election procedures.

The county is seeking legal fees from the candidates' attorneys. Lawyers for Maricopa County say the two alleged, "Arizona does not use paper ballots, test its tabulations machines, or audit election results."

The complaint also says the plaintiffs and their counsel have shown "doubts about the reliability and trustworthiness of elections for their own financial and political benefit."

FOX 10 has reached out to the parties involved for comment, however, we have not yet heard back.

Lake won the Republican gubernatorial primary and will face off against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the November general election.

Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. He will go up against Democrat Adrian Fontes in November.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:



