Marriage license shows Lori Vallow’s brother got married 2 weeks before his death

The story continues of two children with Arizona ties missing since September, and their parents seemingly refusing to answer questions regarding their whereabouts for the last 5 months.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell failed to meet a deadline to show the kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, are safe to authorities.

FOX 10 uncovered new developments regarding Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, who shot and killed her husband Charles Vallow in self-defense. However, a short time later, Cox was found dead in a Gilbert home.

It was the home of the woman he married just two weeks prior to his untimely death. Now, FOX 10 obtained the marriage certificate and the owner of the chapel reveals how the wedding went down.

Cox and Zulema Pastenes arrived to "Chapel of Love" in Las Vegas. The owner Sebastian Salas remembers arranging the ceremony, but he says his minister remembers the mood of the wedding.

"For my minister to be able to remember that and it’s been two and a half months and for him to be able to clearly tell me what stuck out to me the most was the lack of emotional response,” Salas recalled.

The wedding lasted no more than eight minutes. The only witness: The chapel's security guard because the two came alone. “They were very cold. It was business they just wanted to get in and get out,” Salas said.

The marriage certificate also shows something untraditional -- Alex took his new wife's last name. “Yeah that’s never happened, I’ve never heard that and this is a first,” Salas said.

We've reached out to Zulema Pastenes multiple times to see if she'd talk about her late husband, and no answer or reply. “You have reached Zulema, the fastest way to get a hold of me is by text or you can leave me a message,” her voicemail says.

We are still waiting for Cox's autopsy report to learn how he died, and we've reached out to Gilbert PD for an update.