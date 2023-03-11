Expand / Collapse search

Massive drug bust at Scottsdale short-term rental nets $5.4M in drugs, weapons

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Drug Busts
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Cleaning crews arrived to a Scottsdale short-term rental and what they found prompted them to call police immediately.

Last December, Scottsdale Police officers obtained a search warrant to get into the home. They found 1.7 million fentanyl pills, 110 pounds of methamphetamine, more than seven pounds of cocaine, and weapons. All estimated to be worth $5.4 million.

"We are working with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the Drug and Enforcement Administration, and other Federal, state, and local partners to fight against this drug epidemic that continues to cause many to lose their lives. The Scottsdale Police Department aggressively pursues criminals who possess and traffic illegal drugs," the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Airbnb says that although the home is listed on their website, that it was not rented from them in this incident.

More information on the dangers of fentanyl can be found here.

More reports:

Chandler Police make major sex crimes bust

According to officials, 17 people were arrested for sex-related crimes during a three-week investigation that spanned the entire Phoenix area.

Crime Files: Cockfighting operation busted in Mesa; 4.5M fentanyl pills found in Arizona

Our top crime stories for the week of Feb. 20: nearly 350 arrests made during human trafficking, sex crimes operation in Phoenix area; Daniel Robinson case updates; major cockfighting operation in Phoenix area dismantled; charges recommended in crash that killed son of Pinal County Sheriff; over 4.5 million fentanyl pills seized by Arizona officials.

Arizona authorities announce large scale drug bust

Arizona officials held a news conference on Feb. 23 to discuss the findings of a recent investigation in the Valley that resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs.