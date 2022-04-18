Massive fire burning in Tucson near I-10 and Valencia Road

Watch live:

A massive fire sent smoke billowing into the air in Tucson on the afternoon of Monday, April 18.

The fire is burning off the I-10 near Valencia Road, and the Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers to slow down if smoke begins to impede their view of the road.

The Tucson Fire Department is assisting other departments to battle the 2-alarm fire. The department says the fire will significantly impact travel along the interstate.

It's unknown what exactly is on fire.

This is a developing story and no further information is available yet.

