MCSO: 2 arrested in illegal vape cartridges bust, lab found in north Phoenix

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested in a recent illegal THC vape cartridges operation.

Detectives with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force and Phoenix Police served a warrant at a home in north Phoenix near north 27th Drive and Carefree Highway on September 12 where they arrested two men and seized over $380,000 worth of illegal drugs, firearms, and cash.

MCSO says Tucker Reece, 23, and Kolby Stevens, 23, were taken into custody.

Inside the home, detectives found 1,100 "Dank" brand packaged vape cartridges, which have been associated with vaping-related deaths around the country. They also found 8 jars of narcotic distillate, 300 pounds of mid-grade marijuana, a rifle, shotgun, 4 handguns, and $3,000.

Detectives believe the home is an apparent "Closed Loop BHO Manufacturing Lab."

"We are focused on protecting the young adults in our community," said Sheriff Penzone. "We will not tolerate criminal activity targeting adolescence for profit and at the expense of health."

Arizona state health officials reported that three vaping-related respiratory illnesses have been identified in Maricopa County.