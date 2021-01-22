MCSO: Fatal rollover crash involving tour bus was headed to Grand Canyon West

article

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating a tour bus accident that happened Friday in the Dolan Springs area.

On Jan. 22 just after 12:20 p.m., the bus was headed to Grand Canyon West and rolled over at milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Road.

48 people, including the driver, were on board the bus, which is managed by a Las Vegas-based company.

"One occupant was deceased on scene, two occupants were critically

injured and transported to nearby hospitals, seven occupants were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center via ambulance with less-severe injuries, and 33 occupants were transported to KRMC for minor injuries," stated MCSO officials.

The investigation is ongoing and identities of the deceased and injured are not being released at this time.