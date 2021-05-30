MCSO: Five people ejected from boat on Lake Pleasant

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say multiple people were ejected from a boat on Lake Pleasant after hitting a wake.

A Phantom boat, which had nine people onboard, reportedly went through the wake near the Castle Creek area of the lake.

Five people were thrown out of the boat, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

No other injuries were reported.

More Arizona news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: