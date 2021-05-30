Suit alleges Phoenix police retaliated against protesters

A lawsuit alleges Phoenix officers retaliated against 124 people at a protest of police violence nearly a year ago by arresting them on trumped-up criminal charges that were quickly dismissed.

Lawyers who filed the lawsuit Friday contend officers wanted to silence the protesters' views against police.

The lawsuit was filed against the city of Phoenix and Police Chief Jeri Williams by 23 people who were arrested during the May 30, 2020, protest in downtown Phoenix.

City spokesman Dan Wilson declined to comment on the allegations, but said the city has hired a consulting firm to examine Phoenix police policies related to public demonstrations.

