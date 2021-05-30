One dead, four injured in crash on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road; freeway reopens

One person has died and four others have been hospitalized in a crash on the Interstate 17 near Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix fire crews said early Sunday morning.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is still investigating the cause of the crash, but initial reports say the a car crashed into a wall, "causing subsequent collisions in the area," officials say.

One man died at the scene, and a 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Three others - two men and a woman - were hospitalized in stable condition.

The southbound lanes of the I-17 were closed at Happy Valley Road for several hours while authorities investigated, but they have since reopened.

