Tow truck driver arrested following Flagstaff crash that killed 1 woman, injured 4 others
article
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A tow truck driver has been arrested after hitting six bicyclists in Flagstaff, killing a woman and sending four others to the hospital on May 28.
Flagstaff police say a tow truck had ran a red light on Butler Avenue and Beaver Street, crashing into a group of bicyclists traveling south down the intersection.
One rider, identified as 29-year-old Joanna Wheaton, died in the collision. Four others were hospitalized, and another bicyclist refused treatment.
The driver, Norman Cloutier, was charged with causing a death by a moving violation, Flagstaff police say.
More crime news
- One dead, two critically injured in west Phoenix apartment shooting
- Goodyear PD: Man fatally shot at apartment near 159th Avenue and McDowell
- California inmate's torture, beheading of cellmate was missed by guards, report says
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement