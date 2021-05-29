Tow truck driver arrested following Flagstaff crash that killed 1 woman, injured 4 others

article

A tow truck driver has been arrested after hitting six bicyclists in Flagstaff, killing a woman and sending four others to the hospital on May 28.

Flagstaff police say a tow truck had ran a red light on Butler Avenue and Beaver Street, crashing into a group of bicyclists traveling south down the intersection.

One rider, identified as 29-year-old Joanna Wheaton, died in the collision. Four others were hospitalized, and another bicyclist refused treatment.

The driver, Norman Cloutier, was charged with causing a death by a moving violation, Flagstaff police say.

