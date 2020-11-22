MCSO searches for missing man who went off-roading in Bulldog OHV recreation area

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last heard from the morning of Nov. 21.

According to MCSO, 78-year-old Larry Randal was riding his dirt bike into the Bulldog OHV recreation area from the Usery Pass Road entrance at 9 a.m.

Randal went off-roading using his red and white Honda CRF-230. He was planning on returning home by 5 p.m. Saturday night.

"Larry was described as being friendly and self-sufficient with no recent medical conditions," stated MCSO officials.

Randal was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes, possibly wearing black off-roading gear with a black helmet. He is described as a white male, 5' 9" tall, weighing 175 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Randal's whereabouts, contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477).