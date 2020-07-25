MCSO: Sun City West man whose disappearance sparked Silver Alert found dead in Surprise

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say the search for a missing 87-year-old West Valley man has ended on a tragic note.

According to earlier statements by authorities, Norman Duerr went missing from his home in Sun City West the night of July 24. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on July 25, officials with MCSO say Duerr was found dead in Surprise.

Officials say Duerr had dementia, and required medication on a daily basis. No foul play is suspected, and an investigation by MCSO detectives is underway,

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.