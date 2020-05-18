Mesa Fire: 85-year-old woman found in pool

article

Mesa Fire officials say an 85-year-old woman is in critical condition following after she was found in a pool Monday.

According to a brief statement, fire and medical crews responded to the area of 80th Street and Sossamon, and when crews arrived at the scene, the victim was found on the cool deck of the pool.

The woman, according to fire officials, was found in the pool by her husband prior, who then pulled her out.

Officials say crews at the scene performed advanced life support measures, and the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A cause of the incident is unknown, as of Monday afternoon.