Mesa man reunites with first responders who saved his life during marathon

A Mesa man reunites with the first responders who saved his life.

Albert Meade ran the Mesa marathon a few months ago. He went into cardiac arrest while crossing the finish line.

First responders from Mesa Fire and Medical jumped into action by performing CPR and giving him a shock that saved his life.

Captain Scott Figgins believes the crew's continuing training made the rescue successful.

"This is a testament to our training. This is a testament to how we all operate. It's the standardized training that we all get," he said.

Capt. Figgins says this meeting was special. Usually, first responders will never see their patients after handing them off to the hospital.

This time, the crew met the people they impacted, like Meade's wife and kids.