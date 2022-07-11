Expand / Collapse search
Mesa man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of an 11-year-old child

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:00PM
Crime and Public Safety
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A Mesa man is facing a life sentence for sexually abusing an 11-year-old child, says the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on July 11.

A jury found Hugo Molina-Torres guilty of molesting and abusing a child sexually after the child reported the abuse to a school resource officer, saying the abuse dated back to 2020.

"A judge sentenced Molina-Torres to life in prison with the possibility of community supervision after 35 years for the crimes committed," the attorney's office said. "Mesa Police detectives investigated the allegations and interviewed the defendant who ultimately admitted to the crimes."

Molina-Torres was found guilty of molestation of a child, sexual conduct with a minor, and dangerous crimes against children.

"The count of Sexual Conduct with a Minor carries a mandatory life in prison sentence," the county attorney's office said.

Read the full press release from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office: https://bit.ly/3yXpNk7

