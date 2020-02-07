Mesa Mexican restaurant destroyed by 2nd-alarm fire

La Patrona, a Mexican restaurant in Mesa, was destroyed overnight following a second-alarm fire.

According to the Mesa Fire Department, the fire broke out at the restaurant near Main Street and Stapley early Friday morning. Firefighters arriving at the scene were unable to enter the building due to heat and smoke inside and in the attic.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

No other structures were affected by the fire.

No firefighters were injured.