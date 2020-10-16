Mesa PD: At least 7 people, including children, injured in shooting

article

Mesa Police officials are investigating a shooting that injured at least seven people on the night of Oct. 16.

Investigators say officers responded to a Goodwill parking lot at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and found that multiple people had been shot.

At least seven victims were shot and one is in critical condition, police said on Saturday. Some of them are children or are under 18.

Witnesses in the area who had been there earlier but did not see the shooting there told FOX 10 there had been a gathering in the parking lot, and a food truck had been parked there at the time.

Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting or if there is a suspect.

"Our officers and investigators are diligently working to process the scene, speak to all the witnesses and scour through all available physical evidence to help us locate and arrest the person/persons responsible for this shooting," officials said in a statement. "Initial observations lead us to believe this is an isolated incident."

Mesa Police officials say an active investigation is underway, and officers will likely be at the scene for quite some time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

