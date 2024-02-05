Mesa Police searching for man accused of attempted sexual assault of a minor

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
10
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

Mesa Police searching for man accused of attempted sexual assault of a minor

By
Published 
Updated 6:45PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department needs the public's help figuring out who exactly the person was who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor.

Mesa Police say at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, officers responded to the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road for an "attempted sexual assault on a minor."

The suspect reportedly left the area on foot before officers responded and they weren't able to find him.

"He is being described as a black male between the ages of 25–40 years old, standing 5ft 10in tall with a medium build. The suspect has a goatee style beard that is longer and thicker on the chin and dark spiky hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo and dark pants," police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Mesa Police at 480-644–2211.

"To our community, remember to lock all doors and windows. Turn on your residential outdoor lights. Stay vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, call 911," Mesa PD said.

Map of the area where the incident took place: