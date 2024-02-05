Mesa Police searching for man accused of attempted sexual assault of a minor

The Mesa Police Department needs the public's help figuring out who exactly the person was who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor.

Mesa Police say at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, officers responded to the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road for an "attempted sexual assault on a minor."

The suspect reportedly left the area on foot before officers responded and they weren't able to find him.

"He is being described as a black male between the ages of 25–40 years old, standing 5ft 10in tall with a medium build. The suspect has a goatee style beard that is longer and thicker on the chin and dark spiky hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo and dark pants," police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Mesa Police at 480-644–2211.

"To our community, remember to lock all doors and windows. Turn on your residential outdoor lights. Stay vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, call 911," Mesa PD said.

Map of the area where the incident took place: