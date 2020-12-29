Minimum wage in Arizona increases to $12.15 an hour on Jan. 1

article

In 2021, minimum wage workers in Arizona are getting a pay raise.

The statewide minimum wage will go from $12 to $12.15 per hour and in Flagstaff, wages will rise to $15 an hour.

In 2020, Arizona's minimum wage went up to $12 from $11 an hour. In 2017, the minimum wage was set at $10, which was then increased to $10.50 in 2018, and $11 in 2019.

The wage increase was done in accordance with Proposition 206, which was approved by voters in 2016. It required the state to increase the wage to a pre-determined level from New Year's Day 2017 to New Year's Day 2020.

The statewide raises kick in on Jan. 1 and are based on cost of living increases. Flagstaff's new minimum wage is the result of a city proposition that was passed by voters there in the November 2016 election and amended by the city council in 2017.

Flagstaff's minimum wage, according to the city's website, will go up to $15.50 by 2022. Starting in 2023, the city's minimum wage increase will be determined by inflation or be automatically set to a level that is $2 above the state's minimum wage, whichever is higher.

According to the Labor Law Center, 21 states are increasing their minimum wages in 2021:

Alaska $10.34 Arizona $12.15; $15 for city of Flagstaff Arkansas $11 California $14 Colorado $12.32 Florida $8.65 Illinois $11 Maine $12.15 Maryland $11.75 Massachusetts $13.50 Michigan $9.87 Minnesota $10.08 Missouri $10.30 Montana $8.75 New Jersey $12 New Mexico $10.50 New York $12.50 Ohio $8.80 South Dakota $9.45 Vermont $11.75 Washington $13.69

In 2020, 25 states raised their minimum wages.

