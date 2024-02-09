Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Picacho Peak

A man who went missing while hiking north of Tucson has been found dead.

Joseph Reed, 46, was last seen at 12 p.m. on Feb. 6 while hiking Picacho Peak, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

Reed's vehicle was found in the parking lot on Wednesday. His body was found later that evening.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joseph Reed, 46, was found dead after going missing while hiking on Picacho Peak. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Reed's cause of death is unknown.

Picacho Peak is located off Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Tucson.

Map of Picacho Peak