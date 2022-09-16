Expand / Collapse search

Mohave County investigating fatal shooting of man by Kingman police officer

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 4:29PM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who authorities said was reaching around his pockets and waistband and told them he had a gun, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 16.

Authorities ultimately found no weapons in the immediate area where the shooting occurred late Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The man was identified as Marcus Adam Fuentes, 36, of Kingman.

Fuentes was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over during a traffic stop after authorities learned he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, one for a felony probation violation out of Maricopa County, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fuentes ran from the vehicle and hid behind a pillar, reportedly telling Kingman officers that he had a gun and wasn’t going back to prison, the sheriff’s office said.

A Kingman police officer fired at Fuentes after officers attempted to negotiate with him and after Fuentes reportedly moved in a way to avoid being noticed, the sheriff’s office said.

Fuentes was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The officer’s name wasn’t released. The Kingman Police Department said he has worked for the agency for eight years and is on standard, administrative leave.

