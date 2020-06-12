Mom gives freeway birth on Loop 202 in Mesa

A mom gave birth to a baby boy on the Loop 202 near Guadalupe Road on Thursday, Mesa firefighters say.

A couple pulled over on the side of the freeway when the baby couldn't wait any longer, and the mother gave birth before paramedics arrived.

Mesa firefighters say both the mother and baby appeared to be healthy.

"We wanted to make sure that the baby was healthy, that they're pink and they're crying," said a spokesman for Mesa Fire. "I noticed that the newborn boy appeared to be fine."

The firefighters say it was an honor to be a part of a miracle.