Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured.

According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads.

Investigators say the mother and her four kids were crossing the road when they were hit by a white Toyota Prius.

The family did not have the right of way while crossing the street, police said. The Prius fled the scene after the crash.

The injuries to the victims are not considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-350-8311.

