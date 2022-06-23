Monsoon 2022: Dust Storm Warning issued for areas south of Phoenix

Parts of the state are seeing another round of monsoon weather on June 23, as the National Weather Service issues a Dust Storm Warning.

According to a tweet made by NWS officials in Phoenix, the warning, which is in effect until 4:00 p.m., covers Maricopa and Pinal Counties, and include many East Valley and Far East Valley cities, such as Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, and Queen Creek.

"At 3:06 p.m. MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to near Blackwater, moving northeast at 25 mph," read a portion of the warning. "Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake."

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

