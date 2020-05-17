Expand / Collapse search

More than 4,300 people affected by Phoenix power outages

Phoenix
PHOENIX - APS has reported all power is back on after three large power outages occured in Phoenix.

Reports say it was due to service interruptions to a major power line.

The three outages were located:

  • From Osborn to Encanto Blvd. and Black Canyon Highway to 8th Ave
  • From Heatherbrae to Catalina Drive and 24th Avenue to 11th Avenue
  • From Pinchot Avenue to Fillmore Street and 27th Avenue to 17th Drive

APS estimates more than 4,536 customers are affected.

The outages started at 7:30 Friday morning.