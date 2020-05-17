More than 4,300 people affected by Phoenix power outages

article

APS has reported all power is back on after three large power outages occured in Phoenix.

Reports say it was due to service interruptions to a major power line.

The three outages were located:

From Osborn to Encanto Blvd. and Black Canyon Highway to 8th Ave

From Heatherbrae to Catalina Drive and 24th Avenue to 11th Avenue

From Pinchot Avenue to Fillmore Street and 27th Avenue to 17th Drive

APS estimates more than 4,536 customers are affected.

The outages started at 7:30 Friday morning.