Mother accused of leaving twin toddlers home alone with no food or air conditioning while at work

A Valley mother has been arrested after police say she left her twin 3-year-old toddlers home alone with no food or air conditioning while she went to work.

According to court paperwork, 24-year-old Taylor Gary is accused of locking the kids in their bedroom with no air conditioning or food so she could go to work.

After locking her kids in the bedroom, police say Gary was gone for several hours and the kids were seen throwing toys out of a broken window.

When police arrived at the home, they found the toddlers with soiled diapers.

Gary claims she left Pop-Tarts and a juice box in their room and that she thought she turned the A/C on. She says she left the children alone because she didn't have a babysitter and didn't want to get written up at work.

Gary was booked into jail on child abuse and endangerment charges.