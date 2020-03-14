Mother-daughter food truck business feels impact of coronavirus-related closures

With the 50th Scottsdale Arts Festival being canceled due to coronavirus concerns, businesses are feeling the economic impact, including food truck vendors.

One of those food trucks is Eur Haus. It would have been at the festival this weekend, but because of COVID-19 concerns, other catering deals are off and for the mom and daughter running this business, this truck is their sole income.

Eur Haus food truck has been keeping its family tradition alive for nearly three years. The duo cooks homemade recipes passed down from generation to generation.

Whether it's a soft pretzel, pierogi, schnitzel or german potato salad, owner Anna Mineer says the taste comes from the heart. “They’re as authentic as you can find and we also have things like bratwurst and our big giant pretzels our homemade cheese sauce everything’s made from scratch in our truck.”

But for now, the truck is closed. Mineer says events set for this week are canceled over coronavirus concerns as well. “We’ve lost over $20,000 in projected sales which is a huge chunk of money in our industry.”

Eur Haus is freezing food and keeping in contact with other food truck owners being hit by the economic effects of COVID-19 and Mineer says this situation couldn't happen at a worse time.

"We wait for this time of year. This is when everybody is here, this is when the weather is beautiful, this is really when we get to make our money and show what we can do,” she said.

Not only are mother and daughter waiting to work, they have employees who would usually be helping them at the Scottsdale Art Festival. “In order to keep them we have to have them working so we’re all at risk at losing amazing employees that have to go find jobs to support their family.”

The message from Eur Haus is simple: Community should support local small businesses in this time of the unknown.